Alvin Kamara, Jameis Winston both expected to play as Saints face rebuilding Panthers

NEW ORLEANS — Saints running back Alvin Kamara is expected to play in Sunday's Week 3 tilt against the Carolina Panthers, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Kamara missed the Saints' Week 2 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after suffering a rib injury against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1.

Quarterback Jameis Winston is also expected to play in Sunday's matchup, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. It was revealed last week that Winston has been dealing with four fractures in his back from his L1 to L4 vertebrae.

Both players appeared on the injury report throughout the week, and were each listed as questionable on the final injury report on Friday. The full list of active and inactive players for the team's Week 3 matchup will be released around 10:30 a.m. Central Time.

Other players listed as questionable for the Saints ahead of Sunday's game most notably include tackle Ryan Ramczyk (elbow), defensive backs Paulson Adebo (ankle) and Marcus Maye (rib). Offensive utility player Taysom Hill is not expected to play, as he deals with a rib injury.

Wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith, who missed the team's first two games with a shoulder injury, has no injury designation heading into Sunday's game. Rookie defensive back Alontae Taylor was placed on injured reserve on Saturday, so he is guaranteed to miss at least the next four games while dealing with a knee injury.

The Panthers, meanwhile, only had two names listed on their Friday injury report. Defensive backs Donte Jackson (hamstring) and Stanley Thomas-Oliver (Achilles) are both questionable to play. Star running back Christian McCaffrey, who had been dealing with an ankle injury earlier in the week, has no injury designation entering Sunday's game.