Kamara returns, makes Jets pay in 30-9 win

Alvin Kamara was the Alvin Kamara of old and he made the Jets pay as the Saints snapped a 5-game losing streak.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New Orleans Saints were without a lot of weapons during their 5-game losing streak but they got one back Sunday in Alvin Kamara and he showed what they’ve been missing in a 30-9 victory over the Jets in New Jersey Sunday.

The Saints are now 6-7 on the season and hold a glimmer of a shot at the playoffs.

"I feel good. I’m back healthy," said Kamara. "I think the most important thing was getting healthy so I can help the team win."

Kamara rushed 27 times for 120 yards and a touchdown and caught 4 passes for another 25. The CBS commentators said head coach Sean Payton told them he would be on a pitch count. Yeah, a high pitch count.

"That sounds about right," said head coach Sean Payton. "Obviously we had a lot of snaps. He gave us some real good juice, energy. He always does.”

Seriously, Kamara was basically the entire offense while the Saints defense played well enough, but truthfully the Jets offense was just awful with Zach Wilson constantly misfiring and some of his receivers dropping the few passes that were on target.

Taysom Hill struggled some with throwing the ball as he played with a splint on the middle finger of his throwing hand, but he hit enough passes and made some key runs, supplying most of the offense that Kamara didn't.

Hill was 15 of 21 for 175 yards and he ran the ball 11 times for 73 yards and two touchdowns, including a 44-yarder with around a minute to go.

The Saints didn’t get a turnover, but that’s mostly because Wilson’s passes were so far off target as to be uncatchable by anyone.