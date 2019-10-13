NEW ORLEANS — As the head of the Catholic Church, it would make sense that Pope Francis's football team to back would be named the Saints.

So, when he tweeted using the hashtag "#Saints" on Sunday morning, it almost seemed like the pope was cheering for New Orleans' ahead of their Week 6 match up against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"Today we give thanks to the Lord for our new #Saints. They walked by faith and now we invoke their intercession," Francis's official account tweeted.

The tweet was one "Orleans" between "new" and "Saints" away from painting the pope as a full-blown Who Dat.

That wasn't the case, of course. In reality, he was celebrating the canonization ceremony for five new Christian saints that were named Sunday, including the 19th-century Cardinal John Henry Newman.

That didn't stop New Orleans Saints fans from tweeting some hilarious responses to the pope, which did not disappoint.

According to the Associated Press, Newman was canonized along with four women, including three nuns from the 19th and 20th centuries — Sisters Giuseppina Vannini of Italy, Mariam Thresia Chiramel Mankidiyan of India and Brazilian Dulce Lopes Pontes — as well as Swiss laywoman Margherita Bays.

As for the pope's intercession, while it's close to "interception," he was referring to the prayer said for the newly-canonized saints.

