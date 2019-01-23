Congressman Cedric Richmond has some questions for NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

According to Richmond, the Louisiana Representative has spoken with the House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee about inviting NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell "to answer some important questions about the unfair call against the Saints."

"I stand with Saints owner Gayle Benson on the urgency and significance of having this issue addressed so that it does not happen again," Richmond said a in a prepared statement.

The unfair call in question is actually a 'no call' on a pass interference play near the end of Sunday's NFC Championship game. With 1:49 left to play in a 20-20 game, Saints quarterback Drew Brees threw a pass to Tommylee Lewis. The Rams Nickell Robey-Coleman tackled Lewis well before the arrival of the ball. Game officials let the play stand without calling a penalty.

“The Saints should be on their way to Atlanta to play in the Super Bowl. Instead, they are left with the memory of officials who failed to create an equal playing field and deprived them of that opportunity," Richmond said.

He's not alone in wanting to take action against the NFL, even if it may only be symbolic. New Orleans attorney Frank D'Amico Jr. filed a lawsuit this week in Orleans Parish Civil District Court on behalf of Saints season ticket holders against Goodell.

Though experts we've spoken with say any lawsuits or petitions against the NFL over the call won't amount to much, if anything, they could at least be a good way for scorned Saints fans to let off some steam.