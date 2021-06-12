Report: Saints RB Mark Ingram on COVID list

Ingram joins defensive end on the COVID list, casting doubt on whether he can play in this weekend's game with the Jets.

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints could be down yet another key player Sunday when they take on the Jets in New York.

NOLA.com's Jeff Duncan reports that RB Mark Ingram has tested positive for COVID and will be put on the NFL's reserve/COVID list. Ingram joins defensive end Cam Jordan on that list.

If vaccinated, players can return sooner than 10 days if they return two negative tests. Saints head coach Sean Payton is notoriously silent on injuries and non-available players, so any word will come from the official injury reports issued daily starting on Wednesday.

In addition this week, the Saints lost receiver Deonte Harris, the team's biggest weapon so far this year, for three games due to a suspension.

The list of who can't play seems to continue to get longer, but Saints fans are hoping for some good news when the Wednesday injury report comes out. Pro Bowl tackles Ryan Ramczyk and Terron Armstead and Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara have been out and hope is that with 10 days between games, that they can return.

The team has also been without starting quarterback Jameis Winston, offensive guard Andres Peat, defensive end Marcus Davenport, corner C.J. Gardner-Johnson, tight end Adam Trautman and kicker Wil Lutz.