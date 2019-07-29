Cameron Meredith's short, injury-riddled stint with the Saints came to an end today.

According to a report from The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate, the Saints cut Meredith Monday morning.

After a breakout season in 2016 with the Chicago Bears, Meredith suffered a full ACL tear in the 2017 preseason.

The New Orleans Saints picked him up before the 2018 season, hoping he could return to form.

In New Orleans, he caught 9-of-10 passes thrown his way for 114 yards and a touchdown. He was then placed on Injured Reserve in early November to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery.

Meredith returned for training camp this year and finally seemed health, catching multiple passes from Drew Brees during the first few days.

