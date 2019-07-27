NEW ORLEANS — Last season... Who Dat?

Day 1 of Saints Training Camp came to a close Friday evening and players, coaches and fans alike seemed to leave the Oschner Performance Center in Metairie with last season's woes in the rear-view mirror.

It's eyes forward from here on out.

As Black and Gold fans packed the training facility to watch their favorite players get back into the swing of things, a few main plot lines were on everybody's mind.

For one, when would the Saints' top receiver, Michael Thomas, report to camp? Thomas was the lone holdout for training as his contract is being negotiated with the team. While they're expected to come to an agreement, the time table (and how much of a distraction it may cause) is still unknown.

Besides Thomas, though, there was a much more exciting question mark: Just how good can running back Alvin Kamara be this season?

Three seasons in, he's gone from a third-round pick who no one knew much about to a player who was up for the Madden NFL video game cover this off-season.

However, during his climb to fame, Kamara has found a way to stay true to himself.

"The public perception has changed, I mean, it's just getting bigger and bigger. You know, me as a person I don't let it change what I have going on. I've been the same person since like high school.So I just keep it the same. I do the same things I've been doing...I don't let myself get bigger than what's going on," Kamara said at camp.

All the while, the Black and Gold Nation gave every other fan base a run for their money, right from Day 1.

The team supplied coverings, fans and mist-makers to the supporter section of practice to help them stand the heat. They say the facility holds about 3,000 fans. The response from the nation has been through the roof so far.

Of course, there's always No. 9. It's the nineteenth year for Drew Brees' and it's time to win now for New Orleans.

