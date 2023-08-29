Report: Saints trade kicker Wil Lutz to Denver, rejoins Sean Payton

NFL insider Ian Rapoport took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to announce that New Orleans kicker Wil Lutz was traded to the Denver Broncos.

NEW ORLEANS — NFL insider Ian Rapoport took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to announce that New Orleans kicker Wil Lutz was traded to the Denver Broncos.

The trade marks a reunion between Lutz and former Saints head coach Sean Payton, who is in his first year at the helm in Denver.

It also signifies the faith Payton's successor Dennis Allen has in undrafted rookie kicker Blake Grupe. The diminutive 5-foot-7, 156-pounder from Notre Dame went two-of-three, including 38- and 50-yarders, in the Saints' preseason finale against the Texans.

Despite being the Saints' most accurate kicker in Franchise history, the 29-year-old Lutz was the 32nd most accurate in the NFL last season. He missed the 2021 season due to abdominal surgery.

The move comes as the Saints have until 3 p.m. to cut the roster to 53.