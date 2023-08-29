Saints 'Final 53': Who's been cut?

Notable cuts include veteran CB Bradley Roby, LB Jaylon Smith, and former Tulane LB Nick Anderson. Kicker Wil Lutz was also traded to the Denver Broncos.

NEW ORLEANS — Tuesday is final cut day and in a few hours, the Saints will have their roster set.

The 2023 NFL season kicks off next week. Every team's roster needs to be at 53 players by 3 p.m. CT.

Here's who has been cut:

The Saints have also cleared a roster spot by trading former Pro Bowl kicker Wil Lutz to the Denver Broncos, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

The trade marks a reunion between Lutz and former Saints head coach Sean Payton, who is in his first year at the helm in Denver.

It also signifies the faith Payton's successor, Dennis Allen, has in undrafted rookie kicker Blake Grupe. The diminutive 5-foot-7, 156-pounder from Notre Dame went two-of-three, including 38- and 50-yarders, in the Saints' preseason finale against the Texans.

Despite being the Saints' most accurate kicker in Franchise history, the 29-year-old Lutz was the 32nd most accurate in the NFL last season.

Reunion: The #Broncos are trading for #Saints K Wil Lutz, source said. Back with Sean Payton. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2023