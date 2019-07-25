NEW ORLEANS — As the New Orleans Saints veterans report to training camp Thursday, wide receiver Michael Thomas reportedly did not show up.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Thomas did not report to training camp after he and the Saints could not come to a deal after weeks of negotiations.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said that Thomas will stay away from training camp until a deal is done.

Thomas is looking to become the NFL's highest-paid wide receiver, which would reportedly cost the black and gold between $18-22 million.

Earlier this week, Yahoo Sports reported that the Saints made an offer between $18-19 million, but Thomas reportedly wants to become the NFL's first $20 million per year wide receiver.

Thomas currently is the third highest-paid wide receiver on the Saints roster behind Ted Ginn and Cameron Meredith. He is still working on his rookie deal. Thomas will become a free agent after this upcoming season and accounts for $1.6 million toward the team's total salary cap.

---

