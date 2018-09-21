The New Orleans Saints set an impossibly-high bar to meet with their 2017 draft class, so expectations were naturally gassed up for what came next. Unfortunately for the 2018 rookies, contributors are few and far between, and half the draft selections aren’t even on the active roster. Here’s a report card for all seven draft picks and the one undrafted rookie to make the team.

DE Marcus Davenport

The Saints’ first round draft pick has appeared in just 23 snaps in each of the first two games, which is according to plan. Davenport is a naturally-strong run defender who needs as many reps rushing the passer as he can get to refine those skills, so limiting him to those situations and letting a more complete player in Alex Okafor start makes some sense. So while it would be great to see Davenport get on the field more often, he’s already impressing against the run and getting action as a pass rusher.

Grade: B

WR Tre’Quan Smith

Saints head coach Sean Payton noted in his Wednesday media availability that he needed to find more touches for Smith, the team’s third round selection. An easy path to reaching that goal would be to play Smith over slot specialist Austin Carr. Carr has appeared in 76 snaps, catching two of his three targets for 20 yards – or 0.26 yards per snaps played. Smith has played just 33 snaps over the first two games, catching one of two targets for 18 yards; that’s 0.54 yards per snap. It’s a hilariously small sample size, but it’s clear which player offers more to the offense.

Grade: C

OL Rick Leonard

This is the first of four draft picks the Saints set on fire a few months after making it, though at least Leonard is still with the team on its practice squad. He looked the part of an athletic, inexperienced lineman in preseason but otherwise hasn’t drawn much attention. He was the highest-selected player in this year’s draft to be released so far. Hopefully he’ll develop into a nice asset sooner or later, though it’s tough to imagine a scenario where fans are happy to get him on the field.

Grade: D

DB Natrell Jamerson

There’s nothing good to say about this pick. Jamerson did all he could to make the team in training camp, playing cornerback and safety while mixing it up on special teams as both a gunner and returner, but the Saints still let him (and three other draft picks) go during roster cuts. Jamerson has so far played 21 special teams snaps for the Houston Texans, who claimed him off of waivers.

Grade: F

DB Kamrin Moore

Like Jamerson, Moore was drafted by the Saints and converted to a position he didn’t play in college – though Moore went from cornerback to safety, while Jamerson did the reverse. They were also each waived during final roster cuts, and picked up by AFC South teams. Now Moore is on the Indianapolis Colts’ roster, though he hasn’t yet played in a game.

Grade: F

RB Boston Scott

All Scott did during the preseason was play well and show off the elusive, tackle-dodging ability he won with in college at Louisiana Tech. Once the regular season started he was demoted to the practice squad in favor of Mike Gillislee and Jonathan Williams, who have combined for 13 carries and 26 yards (2 yards per carry) on the ground when spelling Alvin Kamara. How confident are we that Scott couldn’t outperform them, given the chance?

Grade: D

OL Will Clapp

Clapp hasn’t been active for either game to start the year, but at least he made the roster. He initially competed with Cameron Tom to back up Max Unger at center, but was more impressive at guard over the summer and that could end up being his long-term position in New Orleans. For now, this pick is kind of a wash. Clapp just hasn’t played.

Grade: C

DB J.T. Gray

The only undrafted rookie to make the opening-day roster was credited for doing so based off of strong special teams play, but he’s only appeared in special teams snaps 32 of 60 played so far. Gray also has not yet taken a rep on defense. It’s fine if he’s only on the team to cover kickoffs, and he’s doing that well, but you’d like to see more contributions out of someone the coaches chose to retain over two draft picks.

Grade: B

