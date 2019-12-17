NEW ORLEANS — It’s possible for the Saints to lose tonight and still be the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. It’s extremely unlikely, but still possible!

For the sake of our own sanity though, lets say they win.

Atlanta’s win over San Francisco dropped the 49ers to the #5 seed (even at 11-3!), so the Saints can move up to #1 since they have the tiebreaker over Seattle.

Now, the Saints need the Vikings to beat the Packers next week on Monday Night Football. If Minnesota beats Green Bay, the Saints can jump to #2, then to #1 if the Seahawks beat the 49ers in Seattle to end the season.

If the Saints get the #1 seed, they get a bye week, then play both games at home.

If the Saints get the #2 seed, they get a bye week, one home game, then might have to play the NFC championship game on the road.

If the Saints get the #3 seed, they’ll play a wildcard game at home, the divisional round on the road, then may have to play the championship game on the road as well.

For that to matter though, the Saints have to win TONIGHT.

Saints and Colts play in the Superdome at 7:15 p.m.

