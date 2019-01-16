NEW ORLEANS — Black and gold fans have not been happy about the Mayor of Atlanta saying she hoped that "...anybody other than the Saints" would make it to Super Bowl LIII in her city last week.

"I know there’s going to be a bounty on my head for saying that,” Keisha Lance Bottoms said while smiling. “But, if it can’t be the Falcons, then hey, as long as it’s not the Saints then I am happy.”

While she clarified that her comment was just a joke at a press conference on Tuesday, New Orleans fans are not letting her go that easy.

Eyewitness News photojournalist Brian Lukas took to the streets to show loyal fans the Mayor's joke. Their reactions: priceless.