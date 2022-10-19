Forecast: Thursday night football is terrible, Saints-Cards should be no exception

The teams have 27 players listed as injured. I'm not a doctor, but playing on 3 days rest probably isn't good for teams with lists longer than a Harry Potter novel.

NEW ORLEANS — Thursday night football is so stupid. The New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals will face off with the loser's 2022 season falling into a black hole of sadness. Remember kids, the Saints traded away their 2023 1st round pick, so you can't even root for the Saints to continue to lose for a higher pick, or start looking at 2023 mock drafts. There are no silver linings to bad 2022 Saints football.

The Saints and Cardinals are both 2-4 and have a combined 27 players listed on the injury report. I'm not a doctor, but playing on three days rest probably isn't good for two teams with an injury report as long as a Harry Potter novel.

Welcome to the continued NFL money grab. This game will probably be a pillow fight between two desperate depleted teams. It's football, so we'll watch, and Amazon will continue to pay billions to make us stream it, but can we at least admit nobody enjoys it, except NFL owners counting their cash.

It feels like everything is collapsing for the Saints in slow motion doesn't it? Injuries, bad coaching decisions, and even Chauncey Gardner Johnson looking spectacular with the Eagles on Sunday Night Football gives off the feel of a Saints season turning to ash.



This fantastic Foo Fighters song sums up the path we are on.

Whatever keeps you warm at night (whatever keeps you warm at night)

Whatever keeps you warm inside the world on fire.

Your bridges are burning now

They're all coming down

It's all coming 'round

You're burning them down

It's all coming 'round

They're all coming down

Your bridges are burning now





The only comfort is the Arizona Cardinals are the Saints equal in almost every terrible way.



One of these teams is going to be 2-5 and the cold reality of a season lost will hit them. HARD.

The Games

Last Week: 3-2

Season: 19-11

New Orleans Saints (+1.5) at Arizona Cardinals: Are you excited to watch Dennis Allen and Kliff Kingsbury teams battle?

I know the Saints struggle with mobile quarterbacks but Kyler Murray isn't exactly setting the world on fire. Arizona has scored two first half touchdowns the entire season. They just faced a Seattle defense the Saints scored 39 on and managed just nine points.

Did I mention the Cardinals won't have receiver Hollywood Brown, guard Justin Pugh and it's just 50/50 center Rodney Hudson plays. They'll get star receiver DeAndre Hopkins back from suspension and maybe he's the miracle cure, but I doubt it.

Also the Cardinals are having major place kicking issues.

The Saints of course have injury issues of their own, and Andrus Peat not playing may hinder the resurgent running game. Did you know the Saints are second in yards-per-carry in the NFL at 5.4? Let's hope that continues because the run game has powered the offense to respectability the last three weeks.

I expect this game to be incredibly messy and at times hilariously terrible, or exactly like 90% of every Thursday night football game ever.

Arizona will benefit from playing at home on a short week and outplays the Saints completely, but because they are Arizona, they will find a way to lose. How? They probably will miss a bunch of kicks or fumble or let the Saints complete a hail mary. Or maybe Kliff Kingsbury commits some crime against good coaching decisions? I don't know, I just know this game will be dumb because Thursday night football is dumb. Get ready.

Saints 16-13

Cincinnati (-6) vs Atlanta: I still can't believe the Saints lost to the Bengals, who aren't even a good team.

Bengals 23-12

Tampa Bay (-11) at Carolina: If the Bucs lose to Carolina, Tom Brady might just retire and go spend more time with his family.

Bucs 17-0

Washington (-5.5) vs Green Bay: The NFC is totally having an 8-9 team make the playoffs. I wish I believed the Saints could get to 8 wins.

Commanders 19-12