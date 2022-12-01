Saints Injury Report: 8 players miss Thursday's session

The Bucs were missing five starters in their Thursday session.

NEW ORLEANS — Eight players missed practice for the Saints on Thursday, with an additional seven limited, ahead of Monday night's matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Defensive end Payton Turner (ankle), tight end Juwan Johnson (ankle), defensive backs Bradley Roby (concussion) and P.J. Williams (knee), defensive tackles Kentavius Street and Malcolm Roach (illnesses to both), wide receiver Kevin White (illness) and special teamer J.T. Gray (hamstring) all missed Thursday's practice.

Among those limited were defensive back Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), linebacker Pete Werner (ankle), running back Mark Ingram (foot), guard Josh Andrews (ankle) and wide receivers Jarvis Landry (ankle) and Rashid Shaheed (back). Tackle Ryan Ramczyk was also limited as he was given a rest day.

The good news for the Saints is that the majority of the players who were absent on Thursday are reserves or rotational players, not starters.

The Bucs, meanwhile, were without five starters on Thursday; tackle Tristan Wirfs (ankle and knee), defensive tackle Vita Vea (foot), tight end Cameron Brate (illness) and defensive backs Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) and Mike Edwards (hamstring) were all missing from Thursday's practice.

Defensive back Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadricep), wide receiver Russell Gage (hamstring) and guard Luke Goedeke (foot) were all limited participants. New Orleans native and LSU alum Leonard Fournette (hip) was a full participant, likely clearing the way for his availability for Monday. Backup guard Nick Leverett (shoulder) was also a full participant.