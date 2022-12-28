Saints Injury Report: Kamara misses due to personal matter; Peat and Ramczyk also miss

Four players were limited in Wednesday's session.

NEW ORLEANS — Five players were absent for the Saints' Wednesday practice ahead of their penultimate matchup with the NFL-best Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Running back Alvin Kamara missed Wednesday's practice due to a personal matter. The report also indicates he is dealing with a quadriceps injury.

Other players that were missing on Wednesday include offensive linemen Andrus Peat (ankle) and Ryan Ramczyk (illness), defensive back Marcus Maye (shoulder), and running back Dwayne Washington (illness).

Standout rookie wide receiver Chris Olave (hamstring) was limited, as was defensive backs Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) and Justin Evans (shoulder), linebacker Pete Werner (ankle). Linebacker Kaden Elliss was a full participant despite dealing with a hand injury.

The Eagles may be without their starting quarterback Jalen Hurts for a second consecutive week. Hurts missed Wednesday's practice as he continues to rehab a right shoulder injury.

The Eagles have the NFL's best record at 13-2 with a playoff spot already locked up, so it is conceivable that they could take a cautious approach with Hurts, although head coach Nick Sirianni indicated that Hurts could play if they feel he's healthy enough.

The Eagles will be without All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson, who has been ruled out for the rest of the regular season with a groin injury. Running back Miles Sanders (knee) and defensive back Avonte Maddox (toe) also missed Wednesday's practice.