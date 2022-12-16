Saints Final Injury Report: 2 ruled out, 7 questionable for Sunday

Linebacker Zack Baun and defensive back P.J. Williams have both been ruled out.

NEW ORLEANS — Two Saints have been ruled out and seven more have been declared questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons in the Caesar's Superdome.

Linebacker Zack Baun (ankle) and defensive back P.J. Williams (knee) have been ruled out for Sunday. Neither practiced in any capacity all week.

Defensive back Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), linebacker Pete Werner (ankle), defensive end Payton Turner (ankle), special teamer J.T. Gray (hamstring and back), running back Dwayne Washington (illness) and tight ends Adam Trautman and Juwan Johnson (ankle injury for both) are all questionable to play on Sunday after each practiced in some capacity throughout the week. Of questionable players, only Gray and Washington missed Friday's practice.

After each dealt with an injury in some capacity during the week, none of defensive end Cam Jordan, kicker Wil Lutz nor tackle Ryan Ramczyk carry an injury designation, clearing the way for their availability on Sunday.