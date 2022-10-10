Saints injury report: Winston returns to practice, starting wideouts all held out

Although Jameis Winston returned to practice, the three starting receivers for the Saints all did not participate.

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints released a lengthy Wednesday injury report ahead of their game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Quarterback Jameis Winston returned to practice in a limited capacity (back/ankle).

However, wideouts Jarvis Landry (ankle), Michael Thomas (foot), and Chris Olave (concussion protocol) all did not practice.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) was another notable non-participant.

Tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest), cornerback Paulson Adebo (knee), tight end Taysom Hill (rib) and safety Marcus Maye (rib) were notable limited participants.

For the Bengals, their injury list was much smaller, but included notable players as well.

These include tackle La'el Collins (rest), wide receiver Tee Higgins (ankle), and tackle Jonah Williams (knee) who did not participate. Tight end Hayden Hurst (groin) was limited.

