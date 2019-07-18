Tickets are going quickly for Saints training camp this summer.

Fans can get their first look at this year's Saints team next Friday, July 26, as training camp kicks off at the Saints facility in Metairie.

Tickets are free, but since space is limited fans do need to reserve them ahead of time. Three of the 12 practices open to the public are already full.

Officials tell us that the practices on Sat. July 27, Sun. July 28 and Sat. Aug 10 are already 'sold out,' so to speak.

To reserve your spot, click here.

The Saints are also adding some new enhancements for fans. All the bleacher seating at their practice facility will now be covered and misted!

There will also be upgraded concessions stands and more merchandise available for sale.