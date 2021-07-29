Sean Payton on Michael Thomas surgery: It should have happened earlier

Payton spoke Wednesday during his traditional interview session on the eve of the first practice of training camp.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton says Michael Thomas' ankle surgery should have been performed earlier than in June and apparently will force the Saints to play some games without the star receiver.

But Payton is declining to assign blame for delays in Thomas' return to the field. Payton spoke Wednesday during his traditional interview session on the eve of the first practice of training camp.

"It appears we're going to have to spend some time without him," Payton said. "It's disappointing. We would have liked that to have happened earlier. And quite honestly, it should have. I'm going to leave it at that."

General manager Micky Loomis says some expected Thomas' injury to heal without surgery. He says it became apparent during minicamp in June that Thomas' ankle “wasn't quite right."

"With hindsight, we would have preferred that surgery to be earlier, in February or March," Loomis said. "But it wasn't. It is what it is. Hopefully he's had a good result so far and we can get him back sooner rather than later."

Thomas missed nine games last season.