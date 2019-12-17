NEW ORLEANS — Drew Brees became the NFL's all-time leader in touchdown passes, throwing for four scores to lead the New Orleans Saints to a 34-7 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night.

Now in his 19th season, Brees came into the game already holding NFL records for completions with 6,792 and yards passing with 72,577. He built on those numbers while also setting a record for completion percentage in a game.

He completed 29 of 30 passes — 96.7% — for 307 yards before being relieved by Teddy Bridgewater in the fourth quarter. That broke the mark Philip Rivers had held since completing 28 of 29 (96.6%) against Arizona last season.

Brees' one incomplete pass came as the quarterback threw the ball away to Latavius Murray's feet on a busted screenplay.

When asked about his quarterback's sole incomplete pass, head coach Sean Payton smirked.

"He'll get a minus on that play," Payton said before cracking a smile. "Gotta give one minus right?"

The victory kept the Saints (11-3), who'd already won the NFC South, in the running with Seattle (11-3), San Francisco (11-3) and Green Bay (11-3) for one of the top two seeds in the NFC playoffs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.