What they're saying nationally about the playoff bound Saints

The Saints became the first team to clinch a playoff spot by winning their ninth in a row.

NEW ORLEANS — It wasn't always pretty but the Saints won their ninth consecutive game by beating the Falcons in Atlanta Sunday. It clinched a playoff berth for the team for a fourth consecutive season, something that hasn't happened before in franchise history.

The Saints were also the first team to clinch a playoff spot in the NFL, though the Chiefs and Steelers could also do so before the weekend is over.

Here are what some of the national and local football writers and columnists are saying about the team and quarterback Taysom Hill.

