What they're saying nationally about the Saints 13-10 win in Seattle

NEW ORLEANS — On a wet and rainy night in Seattle, the Saints topped the Seahawks 13-10.
Playing in his first game undrafted rookie, Brian Johnson made a 33-yard field goal to put the Saints ahead for good with just under two minutes left in the game.
"Unreal feeling, I couldn't have written that up better myself," said Johnson.
