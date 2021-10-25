x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Saints

What they're saying nationally about the Saints 13-10 win in Seattle

Here are some of the top headlines from around the sports media outlets on the Internet.

NEW ORLEANS — On a wet and rainy night in Seattle, the Saints topped the Seahawks 13-10.

Playing in his first game undrafted rookie, Brian Johnson made a 33-yard field goal to put the Saints ahead for good with just under two minutes left in the game.

"Unreal feeling, I couldn't have written that up better myself," said Johnson.

Related Articles

In Other News

4 Takeaways: Marcus Lattimore shut down Washington's passing game