What they're saying nationally about the Saints 27–13 victory over the 49ers; Winston & Brees

Here's what some of the national outlets had to say after the game.

NEW ORLEANS — Drew Brees was hurt leading the New Orleans Saints in a 27–13 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, prompting Jameis Winston to lead the team in the second half.

Saints beat 49ers, but at what cost? — Brenden Ertle, Canal Street Chronicles

New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees unsure of his status for Week 11 — Mike Triplette, ESPN Staff Writer

Saints Film Room: What to expect if Jameis Winston starts vs. Atlanta — Andrew Bell, Canal Street Chronicles

Ridiculous roughing call on Drew Brees sack sets up Saints TD vs. 49ers — Jason Owens, Yahoo! Sports

49ers report card: Offense, special teams ruin upset bid of Brees-less Saints — Cam Inman, Bay Area News Group

49ers soar, crash, leave New Orleans with heads down but hopes alive — Scott Ostler, San Francisco Chronicle

