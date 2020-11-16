What they're saying nationally about the Saints 27–13 victory over the 49ers; Winston & Brees

NEW ORLEANS — Drew Brees was hurt leading the New Orleans Saints in a 27–13 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, prompting Jameis Winston to lead the team in the second half.
Here's what some of the national sports analysts and outlets had to say after the game.
Drew Brees suffers rib injury, set to undergo MRI following Saints' win over 49ers — Jelani Scott, NFL.com
Saints beat 49ers, but at what cost? — Brenden Ertle, Canal Street Chronicles
New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees unsure of his status for Week 11 — Mike Triplette, ESPN Staff Writer
Saints Film Room: What to expect if Jameis Winston starts vs. Atlanta — Andrew Bell, Canal Street Chronicles
Saints' Drew Brees injures ribs, set to get MRI and X-rays after Jameis Winston finishes out win over 49ers — Cody Benjamin, CBS Sports
Ridiculous roughing call on Drew Brees sack sets up Saints TD vs. 49ers — Jason Owens, Yahoo! Sports
Instant Reaction: Saints offer a victory, 49ers politely decline — Rob Guerrera, Ninersnation.com
49ers report card: Offense, special teams ruin upset bid of Brees-less Saints — Cam Inman, Bay Area News Group
Shanahan: Niners 'blew an opportunity' vs surging Saints — Guerry Smith, Associated Press.
49ers soar, crash, leave New Orleans with heads down but hopes alive — Scott Ostler, San Francisco Chronicle
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.