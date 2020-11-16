x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Saints

What they're saying nationally about the Saints 27–13 victory over the 49ers; Winston & Brees

Here's what some of the national outlets had to say after the game.

NEW ORLEANS — Drew Brees was hurt leading the New Orleans Saints in a 27–13 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, prompting Jameis Winston to lead the team in the second half.

Here's what some of the national sports analysts and outlets had to say after the game.

Drew Brees suffers rib injury, set to undergo MRI following Saints' win over 49ers — Jelani Scott, NFL.com

Saints beat 49ers, but at what cost? — Brenden Ertle, Canal Street Chronicles

New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees unsure of his status for Week 11 — Mike Triplette, ESPN Staff Writer

Saints Film Room: What to expect if Jameis Winston starts vs. Atlanta — Andrew Bell, Canal Street Chronicles

Saints' Drew Brees injures ribs, set to get MRI and X-rays after Jameis Winston finishes out win over 49ers — Cody Benjamin, CBS Sports

Ridiculous roughing call on Drew Brees sack sets up Saints TD vs. 49ers — Jason Owens, Yahoo! Sports

Instant Reaction: Saints offer a victory, 49ers politely decline — Rob Guerrera, Ninersnation.com

49ers report card: Offense, special teams ruin upset bid of Brees-less Saints — Cam Inman, Bay Area News Group

Shanahan: Niners 'blew an opportunity' vs surging Saints — Guerry  Smith, Associated Press.

49ers soar, crash, leave New Orleans with heads down but hopes alive — Scott Ostler, San Francisco Chronicle

9 Takeaways from 49ers Mistake-Ridden Loss to Saints — 49ers.com

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

Related Articles
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Nov 02, 2020
New Orleans News from WWL - Apps on Google Play
Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events.
Google