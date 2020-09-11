What they're saying nationally about the Saints 38–3 win over the Bucs in Tampa?

Here's what some of the national outlets had to say after the game.

NEW ORLEANS — Drew Brees led the New Orleans Saints for a 38–3 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in a game that most national sports analysts just didn't see coming.

Drew Brees blows by Tom Brady, Saints crush Buccaneers in a big statement game — Frank Schwab, Yahoo! Sports

Bucs lose 38-3 to Saints in a ‘total team collapse’ — Rick Stroud, The Tampa Bay Times.

All Saints Day: New Orleans throttles Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, 38-3 — Christopher Price, The Boston Globe

‘Delete the tape’: Twitter reacts to Bucs' loss to Saints — Mari Faiello, The Tampa Bay Times.

Tom Brady looks atrocious in Buccaneers loss to Saints — Peter Botte, The New York Post.

While Bucs make a thud, Antonio Brown barely makes a splash — Joey Knight, The Tamba Bay Times.

Buccaneers at Saints score: Tom Brady suffers worst loss of career as New Orleans pummels Tampa Bay — Cody Benjamin & Jared Dubin, CBSSPORTS.com

Can a team play as bad as the Bucs just did and still be called elite? — John Romano, The Tamba Bay Times

