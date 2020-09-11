x
What they're saying nationally about the Saints 38–3 win over the Bucs in Tampa?

Here's what some of the national outlets had to say after the game.
NEW ORLEANS — Drew Brees led the New Orleans Saints for a 38–3 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in a game that most national sports analysts just didn't see coming.

Here's what some of the national sports analysts and outlets had to say after the game.

Drew Brees blows by Tom Brady, Saints crush Buccaneers in a big statement game — Frank Schwab, Yahoo! Sports

Saints embarrass Buccaneers on the road, sit on top of NFC South — Ryan Gaydos, Fox News

Bucs lose 38-3 to Saints in a ‘total team collapse’ — Rick Stroud, The Tampa Bay Times.

With a deep and talented receiving corps back in play, Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints stay hot — Mike Triplett, ESPN

All Saints Day: New Orleans throttles Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, 38-3 — Christopher Price, The Boston Globe

‘Delete the tape’: Twitter reacts to Bucs' loss to Saints — Mari Faiello, The Tampa Bay Times.

Tom Brady looks atrocious in Buccaneers loss to Saints — Peter Botte, The New York Post.

While Bucs make a thud, Antonio Brown barely makes a splash — Joey Knight, The Tamba Bay Times.

Buccaneers at Saints score: Tom Brady suffers worst loss of career as New Orleans pummels Tampa Bay — Cody Benjamin & Jared Dubin, CBSSPORTS.com

Can a team play as bad as the Bucs just did and still be called elite? — John Romano, The Tamba Bay Times

