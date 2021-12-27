x
Saints

What they're saying nationally about the Saints-Dolphins debacle

The Saints offense, missing even more players than usual, didn't stand a chance

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints were barely able to muster a final preseason game-worthy offensive squad and it showed. Ian Book was pressured most of the game and was treated like a practice dummy as the Dolphins defense, facing a Saints line without three-fifths of its starters and a couple of its backups was basically a revolving door.

It was not a pretty picture for national TV, especially from a team that had beaten the defending Super Bowl champs in decisive fashion the week before in front of a national audience.

Here is some of what the media is saying.

Saints, Book fall flat minus 20 players on COVID list - Mike Triplett, ESPN

Undermanned Saints don't put up a fight - Joe Tansey, Bleacher Report

Ian Book: It was bad - Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk

Dolphins thrash Saints - Joe Schad, Palm Beach Post

A nightmare - Jeff Duncan, NOLA.com

Monday night embarrassment - FOX Sports

