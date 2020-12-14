x
What they're saying nationally about the Saints loss to the Eagles, Hurts

Few people saw this one coming as the two teams played the opposite of how they've played in recent weeks.
Credit: AP
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) is sacked by Philadelphia Eagles' Derek Barnett (96) and Javon Hargrave (93) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Philadelphia. The Eagles defeated the Saints 24-21. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

NEW ORLEANS — Not many people saw this one coming and the writers were just as impressed with Hurts as they were puzzled by the Saints.

- Hurts wins first start as Eagles stun Saints - Tim McManus, ESPN

- Saints streak comes crashing to an end - Mike Triplett, ESPN

- Hurts, Eagles shock Saints - Jeff Kerr, CBS Sports

- Eagles offensive line keeps Hurts clean against Saints rush - E. J. Smith, Philadelphia Inquirer

- Eagles hold on for win in Hurts first start - Josh Alper, ProFootballTalk

- Jalen Hurts helps Eagles run over Saints - Martin Frank, USA Today

RELATED: Eagles run wild, upset Saints 24-21

RELATED: Drew Brees might not play next week against Kansas City, reports say