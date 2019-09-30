The Saints were staring down quite a barrel after they lost Pro Bowl quarterback Drew Brees against the Rams. A game at Seattle and then a home game against the Cowboys. Both are now victories. Here's what some of the national pundits have to say about the latest win.

- Thanks to the defense, Saints 2-0 without Brees - Mike Triplett, ESPN

- Cowboys have work to do before joining NFL's elite - Kevin Sherrington, Dallas News

- Saints shut down previously unstoppable Cowboys offense - Jared Durbin, CBS Sports

- Maybe the Cowboys aren't so great after all - Frank Schwab, Yahoo!

- Zeke has awful game as Saints push around Cowboys - Mac Engel, Fort Worth Star Telegram

- Saints hand Cowboys first loss - Jarrett Bell, USA Today