The Saints were staring down quite a barrel after they lost Pro Bowl quarterback Drew Brees against the Rams. A game at Seattle and then a home game against the Cowboys. Both are now victories. Here's what some of the national pundits have to say about the latest win.
- Thanks to the defense, Saints 2-0 without Brees - Mike Triplett, ESPN
- Cowboys have work to do before joining NFL's elite - Kevin Sherrington, Dallas News
- Saints shut down previously unstoppable Cowboys offense - Jared Durbin, CBS Sports
- Maybe the Cowboys aren't so great after all - Frank Schwab, Yahoo!
- Zeke has awful game as Saints push around Cowboys - Mac Engel, Fort Worth Star Telegram
- Saints hand Cowboys first loss - Jarrett Bell, USA Today