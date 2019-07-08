The East Bank little league team based in River Ridge swept its way to a Little League World Series berth with a 6-2 win over Texas West Wednesday.

The win gave the team a four-game sweep through the tournament and makes them the first team from Jefferson Parish to qualify for the series, which is a prominent event aired nationally on ESPN each year.

Team Louisiana, as they will likely be known when the series starts, will be one of eight squads representing their regions from across the United States.

According to Nola.com, the east bank team from River Ridge has been highly successful in recent years.

The squad won the Louisiana state championship in three of the past five years.

"We have made a name for ourselves over the years with the success we've had," said Scott Frazier, the team's coach.

The Little League World Series has been around since the 1940s, but the 2019 version will be the first to have a team from the Greater New Orleans metro area.