Saints request to interview Aaron Glenn, Byron Leftwich for head coaching opening, reports say

NEW ORLEANS — With Sean Payton gone, the search for the next head coach of the New Orleans Saints is underway. On Thursday, ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted that the Saints have requested permission to interview Tampa Bay's offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich for their head coaching job and Sports Illustrated Senior NFL Reporter Albert Breer tweeted that the Saints have requested to interview Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for their head coaching job.

Schefter also said Dennis Allen is a candidate for the position. With Allen, the Saints know what they are getting. Many believe he is the favorite to replace Sean Payton.

Allen took over head coaching duties while Payton was out with COVID-19 and led the team to a 9-0 win over the Tampa Bay Bucs. He began his coaching career with the Saints and was their secondary coach for their Super Bowl win.

Allen was hired to be the Broncos defensive coordinator after his stint with the Saints, and then he was hired as the Raiders' head coach in 2012. He was fired halfway through his third season and ended his head coaching tenure with an 8-28 record.

Leftwich has been the Bucs as OC since 2019 and spent one season coaching Jameis Winston. Tampa Bay has been top 10 total offense the last two seasons with him calling plays.

Glenn, who will also be interviewed, left the Saints to join Dan Campbell's coaching staff on the Detroit Lions after working as the Saints' DB Coordinator from 2016-2020. He also spent a season as a player on the Saints in 2008.