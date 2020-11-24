UNO vs. Utah men's basketball game canceled due to COVID concerns

The game was scheduled for Friday, November 27, but was cancelled due to the concerns of COVID-19 in the University of Utah's team.

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — The University of New Orleans Privateers men's basketball team, will not tip off against the University of Utah Utes, this week due to Covid reasons.

The University of Utah women's basketball team is also pausing all basketball activities due to a positive case of Coronavirus causing student athletes to isolate.

This game was suppose to be the Privateers season opener but instead will have their first game, Thanksgiving day, against Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.

On the University of New Orleans sports website, the team mentions that this will be Head Coach Mark Slessinger's 10th season with the Privateers and that guard, Troy Green, has been named Preseason All-Southland Conference.

The game against the BYU Cougars will be televised on BYUtv.org.

