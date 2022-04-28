West St. Tammany Parish: Precautionary boil water advisory issued after drop in pressure

Officials said the advisory is in effect for the Briarwood Water System. This is due to an 8-inch water main being damaged by a contractor

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for parts of west St. Tammany Parish Thursday, by the St. Tammany Parish Government’s Department of Utilities.

Officials said the advisory is in effect for the Briarwood Water System. This is due to an 8-inch water main being damaged by a contractor causing the loss of pressure in the distribution system.

Out of an abundance of caution and in regulations of the Louisiana Department of Health it is recommended that those living in the affected area, disinfect their water before general usage such as:

Making ice

Brushing teeth

Using it for food preparation

Rinsing of foods

Officials say to boil the water for one full minute in a clean container. The boil starts after the water comes to a rolling boil. To get rid of the flat taste consumers can:

The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle

Pouring it from one clean container to another

By adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.

Officials say the LDH will alert the public when the advisory has been lifted after water samples taken from the system come back as safe.