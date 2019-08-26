A crash that set multiple semi-trucks on fire, injuring multiple people shut down I-10 West Monday.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened between Whiskey Bay and Butte La Rose around 2 p.m. Traffic is being diverted to LA415 before the crash scene.

Police say several 18-wheelers were engulfed in flames and involved in the crash. There are also multiple people were wounded in the crash, but the severity of their injuries is unknown.

Eyewitness News is keeping up with the story and will have an update as soon as it is available.

WWL NEWS APP

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.