METAIRIE, La. — A driver was killed in Metairie Saturday when he was ejected from his car during a crash, officials with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Kawanee Avenue, near Green Acres Drive, JPSO officials said.

The 38-year-old man's vehicle left the road and struck a pole, JPSO investigators said. It's unclear why the car left the road.

The driver, who has not been identified, was ejected from the car and suffered fatal injuries. JPSO officials say the car rolled at least once before coming to rest against an unoccupied car parked in a driveway in the 3700 block of Green Acres Drive.

The man's identity has not been released pending the notification of his next of kin.

JPSO investigators are still looking into the cause of the crash.