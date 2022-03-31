Much anticipated Highway 11 bridge reopening exciting news for residents, businesses

It closed in 2018 for repairs. The $28 million project included structural repairs, replacing the grid deck, improving the drawbridges, and painting.

SLIDELL, La. — Drivers are shocked and ecstatic that the Highway 11 bridge connecting Slidell to New Orleans is finally back open. It’s been closed for nearly four years for repairs, but once again opened to drivers Thursday afternoon just after 2 p.m.

Mark Krupnisky said it’s been one question all of his customers have been asking Thursday: Will the bridge really open?

“All day long,” he said.

Krupnisky works at Water View Quick Stop, formerly Ponstein’s, just 2.5 miles from the bridge.

“They’ve heard 3 or 4 times that it will open and it never does,” he said.

The Department of Transportation and Development announced after a three-plus-year closure, the bridge would reopen at 3 Thursday afternoon. An hour earlier than scheduled, the bridge opened and traffic was flowing across.

Joyce Perry said this will save her about 8 or 10 minutes each way when she travels to New Orleans.

“It’s awesome. We’re going to make more trips that way now.

The Highway 11 bridge serves as an alternative to the Twin Span connecting Slidell to New Orleans. It closed in 2018 for repairs. The $28 million project included structural repairs, replacing the grid deck, improving the drawbridges, and painting. The bridge was scheduled to reopen several times but DOTD said setbacks like supply chain issues and Hurricane Ida caused more delays.

“Initially it was going to be open in six months, or at least that’s what people understood,” said Tom Fierke who lives a mile from the bridge.

He drove over to see for himself it was open to traffic.

“Wonderful, kind of cool,” he said. “I’m sure the happiest people will be the businesses along U.S 11 but also the residents in Eden Isles because they’ve had lots and lots of traffic.”

Krumpinsky expects a boost to business.

“It will pick up obviously, be more traffic in the mornings,” he said.