KENNER, La. — If you're planning on flying out of New Orleans for Thanksgiving, here's some advice: get to the airport early.

Officials at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport recommend that travelers get to the airport at least two and a half hours before their flights.

It is estimated that 360,000 people will pass through the new MSY airport terminal to get to and from their holiday destinations starting Sunday through Dec. 2. According to the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, that is 60,000 more passengers than what the new terminal saw in its first week of operation. That means longer lines through airport security.

Aviation Director Kevin Dolliole told the newspaper that the airport is working to make sure that Thanksgiving travel runs smoothly.

New MSY Terminal preview

The Transportation Security Administration says it is expecting a record number of air travelers this holiday, with the busiest days being the Wednesday before Thanksgiving with 2.7 million passengers and the Sunday after with 2.8 million people.

If you haven't booked your trip, AAA and INRIX say the Monday before Thanksgiving is your best bet for the smallest crowds. And while Monday has the lowest average pre-Thanksgiving ticket price according to AAA data ($486), Thanksgiving day actually has the lowest average ticket price for the entire week ($454), and it's typically the lightest day of the week for air travel.

RELATED: MSY to allow non-flying 'guests' past security after Thanksgiving

RELATED: VERIFY: 3 tips to protect your phone against hackers at the airport

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

‎New Orleans News from WWL ‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...

TEGNA reporter Travis Pittman contributed to this report.