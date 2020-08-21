It's been 60 years since we've had two storms in the Gulf at the same time

Meteorologists are tracking two storms that could turn into hurricanes in the coming days.

NEW ORLEANS — Just when you thought 2020 had peaked, Mother Nature stepped in.

Two storms are both slowly heading towards the Gulf. Where they make landfall is still unclear, but we could be watching history in the making.

"From a meteorologist and native New Orleanian, it's historic and I think, maybe we can appreciate this more because it doesn't appear they'll be devastating storms," Chief Meteorologist Chris Franklin said.

The last time two storms shared the Gulf of Mexico was in 1959.

"We also had an instance in 2002, we had a weakening storm depression and Tropical Storm in the Gulf and prior to that was in 1933," he said.

At that time, a tropical storm and Category 3 hurricane made landfall simultaneously along the Gulf coast. Now, 87 years later, it's a situation that could play out again.

"It's possible," Franklin said. "If 14 slows down enough and allows Laura to catch up, it's possible we could see these moving in the Northern Gulf Coast at the same time."

There's a lot that could happen with these tropical systems, which is why your local weather experts are keeping watch and taking a moment to soak it all in.

"This one is more of a I remember in 2020, the year of so many crazy events, that I was in New Orleans when we went in between two hurricanes at almost the exact same time."