Volunteers with America's Cajun Navy from Louisiana and Texas deployed to the Mississippi Gulf Coast Tuesday afternoon in anticipation of Tropical Storm Gordon.

John Billiot, who founded the non-profit rescue group, said trucks pulling about 68 boats left Lafayette, Louisiana, around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Another group was expected to meet them at Denham Springs, Louisiana, as a group of about 36 were heading east from Texas.

"We're going to Gulfport where the eye is going to pass," Billiot said.

Trucks and boats also will be stationed in Biloxi and Pascagoula, Mississippi, into Alabama and Florida.

Billiot and his volunteers rescued by some estimates hundreds of people trapped in Hurricane Harvey's floodwaters in the Houston area in 2017, including Katy, Orange and Port Arthur, and have responded to various other emergencies, including searching for missing persons.

For more about America's Cajun Navy or to make donations for water and fuel, visit @americascajunnavy on Facebook.

