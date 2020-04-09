'Rita & Ike had nothing on this — nothing' | Catastrophic damage in Cameron Parish; residents prepare to rebuild again

"I'm afraid a lot of people are going to leave," a Cameron Parish resident said. "I don't blame 'em."

HACKBERRY, La. — One week after Hurricane Laura, the extent of the damage left in its wake continues to bring people to a pause.

In Cameron Parish, many homes and businesses were leveled and debris is scattered along the streets. Residents are slowly starting to cleanup and recover.

David Currie has picked up the pieces before. He lives and works in Hackberry.

"I've seen Rita, I've seen Ike, and I've seen this," Currie said.

This time, he's left without his store, Currie's, which he opened 40 years ago.

"A lot worse, a lot worse," he said. "This wiped it out."

His Hackberry home is also a total loss.

"Tornado got me," Currie said.

Across Cameron Parish, debris is scattered and many homes are unlivable.

"Rita and Ike had nothing on this, nothing," said Sara Augustine who lives down the street from Currie in Hackberry. "Devastation, our kids wont be back in school for months, it's our lives."

"It's not home right now," Augustine said.

"Everywhere you look, somebody has got something tore up, a lot of people don't have homes to live in, trailer houses turned over, its just a mess," Currie said.

Cleanup has begun. Crews have been working to restore water and power. Many will rebuild.

"Oh yea, oh yea, we can't live anywhere else, this is home," Augustine said.

"I'm afraid a lot of people are going to leave and I don't blame them," Currie said.

Currie himself isn't sure of the future of his business.

"I don't know what I'm going to do yet with it, I really don't," Currie said.

