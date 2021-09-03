Death toll registers at 10 total for Hurricane Ida after man dies from CO poisoning

The storm-related deaths range from drowning to carbon monoxide poisoning to conditions in a nursing home that is being investigated.

NEW ORLEANS — The death toll for Hurricane Ida has risen to a total of 10 people.

The tenth death was confirmed by the St. John Parish coroner. A 59-year-old man died from carbon monoxide poisoning after officials said he was running a generator inside of his home.

The Louisiana Department of Health previously confirmed 9 storm-related deaths that include:

3 individuals died of carbon monoxide poisoning in Jefferson Parish:a 17-year-old male, a 23-year-old female and a 54-year-old female.

A 65-year-old female who drowned in floodwaters in Jefferson Parish.

3 deaths of nursing home residents related to the facility under investigation in Tangipahoa Parish. Those included a 59-year-old female from Jefferson Parish, a 52-year-old male from Orleans Parish, and a 77-year-old male from Terrebonne Parish.

A 60-year-old Ascension Parish male who died after a tree fell on a house.

An Orleans Parish male, age unknown, who drowned after driving through floodwater.

The Louisiana Department of Health reminds generator owners that carbon monoxide was the leading cause of death during the 2020 storm and that they should:

Only use a generator in a well-ventilated area

Place it at least 20 feet away from your home, windows, and doors

Always follow manufacturer instructions when setting up a generator.

Never use a generator inside your home or garage.

Double-check that the exhaust is pointed away from any doors or vents.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide are: