NEW ORLEANS — The Eyewitness News team of Local Weather Experts breaks down everything you need to know about the 2019 hurricane season.

We start with the outlook for the 2019 hurricane season from meteorologist and WWL-TV Local Weather Expert Alexandra Cranford. Meteorologist and Local Weather Expert Dave Nussbaum interviews National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham and Meteorologist and Local Weather Expert Chris Franklin gives an explanation of what storm surge is and how devastating it can be.

Also while forecasters’ predictions of the track of a storm have been more reliable in recent years, how are they working to improve their ability to predict the intensity of a storm? Dave Nussbaum reports on that. Chris Franklin revisits the Florida panhandle which is still recovering from Category 5 Hurricane Michael last year.

Local Weather Expert Alexandra Cranford defines some of the most common tropical terms you will hear our team of Local Weather Experts use this hurricane season.

Finally, we remember Hurricane Camille 50 years later by revisiting footage from the WWL-TV archives.