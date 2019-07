NEW ORLEANS — Tropical Storm Barry is slowly making its way to the Louisiana coast, where it is expected to bring torrential rains and severe flooding to the southeast part of the state.

With the potential impacts, it's important to be prepared in case of an emergency.

Here's a list of important emergency numbers for each parish:

Acadia

Emergency management: 337-783-4357

Website: appj.org

Sheriff's Office: 337-788-8700

Allen

Emergency management: 337-639-4353

Website: allenparishso.com

Sheriff's Office: 337-639-4353

Ascension

Emergency management: 225-621-8360

Website: ascensionparish.net

Sheriff's Office: 225-621-8300

Assumption

Emergency management: 985-369-7386

Website: assumptionla.com/OEP

Sheriff's Office: 985-369-2912

Avoyelles

Emergency management: 318-240-9160

Website: avoypj.org

Sheriff's Office: 318-253-4000

Beauregard

Emergency Management: 337-463-3282, ext 1142

Website: beauparish.org

Sheriff's Office: 337-463-3281

Bienville

Emergency Management: 318-263-2019

Website: bienvilleparish.org

Sheriff's Office: 318-263-2215

Bossier

Emergency Management: 318-425-5351

Website: bossierparishla.gov

Sheriff's Office: 318-965-2203

Caddo

Emergency Management: 318-425-5351

Website: caddosheriff.org

Sheriff's Office: 318-675-2170

Calcasieu

Emergency Management: 337-721-3800

Website: cppj.net

Sheriff's Office: 337-491-3700

Caldwell

Emergency Management: 318-649-3764

Sheriff's Office: 318-649-2345

Cameron

Emergency Management: 337-775-7048

Website: parishofcameron.net

Sheriff's Office: 337-775-5111

Catahoula

Emergency Management: 318-744-5697

Website: catahoulaparish.org

Sheriff's Office: 318-744-5411

Claiborne

Emergency Management: 318-927-9118

Website: claiborneparish.org

Sheriff's Office: 318-927-2011

Concordia

Emergency Management: 318-336-7151

Website: conppj.org

Sheriff's Office: 318-336-5231

De Soto

Emergency Management: 318-872-1877

Website: dpso.org

Sheriff's Office: 318-872-3956

East Baton Rouge

Emergency Management: 225-389-2100

Website: brgov.com

Sheriff's Office: 225-389-5074

East Carroll

Emergency Management: 318-559-2256

Sheriff's Office: 318-559-2800

East Feliciana

Emergency Management: 225-683-1014

Sheriff's Office: 225-683-5459

Evangeline

Emergency Management: 337-363-3267

Website: evangelineparishpolicejury.com

Sheriff's Office: 337-363-2161

Franklin

Emergency Management: 318-435-6247

Sheriff's Office: 318-435-4505

Grant

Emergency Management: 318-627-3261

Website: grantso.org

Sheriff's Office: 318-627-3261

Iberia

Emergency Management: 337-369-4427

Website: iberiaparishgovernment.com

Sheriff's Office: 337-369-3711

Iberville

Emergency Management: 225-687-5140

Website: ibervilleparish.com

Sheriff's Office: 225-687-5100

Jackson

Emergency Management: 318-259-2361, ext 204

Website: jacksonparishpolicejury.org

Sheriff's Office: 318-259-9021

Jefferson Davis

Emergency Management: 337-824-3850

Website: jeffdavis.org

Sheriff's Office: 337-824-3850

Jefferson

Emergency Management: 504-349-5360

Website: jeffparish.net

Sheriff's Office: 504-363-5500

Lafayette

Emergency Management: 337-291-5075

Website: lafayetteohsep.org

Sheriff's Office: 337-232-9211

Lafourche

Emergency Management: 985-537-7603

Website: lafourchegov.org

Sheriff's Office: 985-449-2255

La Salle

Emergency Management: 318-992-0673

Sheriff's Office: 318-992-2151

Lincoln

Emergency Management: 318-251-6454

Sheriff's Office: 318-251-5111

Livingston

Emergency Management: 225-686-3066

Website: lpoep.org

Sheriff's Office: 225-686-2241

Madison

Emergency Management: 318-574-6911

Sheriff's Office: 318-574-1833

Morehouse

Emergency Management: 318-282-8754

Website: mpso.net

Sheriff's Office: 318-281-4141

Natchitoches

Emergency Management: 318-238-7555

Website: npsheriff.org

Sheriff's Office: 318-352-6432

Orleans

Emergency Management: 504-658-8700

Website: ready.nola.gov

Sheriff's Office: 504-202-9339

Ouachita

Emergency Management: 318-322-2641

Website: oppj.org

Sheriff's Office: 318-329-1200

Plaquemines

Emergency Management: 504-274-2476

Website: plaqueminesparish.com

Sheriff's Office: 504-564-2525

Pointe Coupee

Emergency Management: 225-694-3737

Website: pcpso.org

Sheriff's Office: 225-694-3737

Rapides

Emergency Management: 318-445-5141

Website: rppj.com

Sheriff's Office: 318-473-6700

Red River

Emergency Management: 318-932-5981

Website: redriverready.com

Sheriff's Office: 318-932-4221

Richland

Emergency Management: 318-728-0453

Sheriff's Office: 318-728-2071

Sabine

Emergency Management: 318-256-2675

Website: sabineparishpolicejury.com

Sheriff's Office: 318-256-9241

St. Bernard

Emergency Management: 504-278-4268

Website: sbpg.net

Sheriff's Office: 504-271-2501

St. Charles

Emergency Management: 985-783-5050

Website: stcharlesparish-la.gov

Sheriff's Office: 985-783-6807

St. Helena

Emergency Management: 225-222-3544

Website: sthelenaparish.la.gov

Sheriff's Office: 225-222-4413

St. James

Emergency Management: 225-562-2364

Website: stjamesla.com

Sheriff's Office: 225-562-2200

St. John the Baptist

Emergency Management: 985-652-2222

Website: sjbparish.com

Sheriff's Office: 985-652-9513

St. Landry

Emergency Management: 337-948-7177

Website: stlandryparish.org

Sheriff's Office: 337-948-6516

St. Martin

Emergency Management: 337-394-2800

Website: stmartinohsep.org

Sheriff's Office: 337-394-3071

St. Mary

Emergency Management: 337-828-4100, ext 135

Website: stmaryohsep.org

Sheriff's Office: 985-384-1622

St. Tammany

Emergency Management: 985-898-2359

Website: stpgov.org

Sheriff's Office: 985-898-2338

Tangipahoa

Emergency Management: 985-748-3211

Website: tangisafe.com

Sheriff's Office: 985-345-6150 OR 985-902-2026

Tensas

Emergency Management: 318-766-3992

Sheriff's Office: 318-766-3961

Terrebonne

Emergency Management: 985-873-6357

Website: tpcg.org

Sheriff's Office: 985-876-2500

Union

Emergency Management: 318-368-3124

Website: unionsheriff.com

Sheriff's Office: 318-368-3124

Vermilion

Emergency Management: 337-898-4308

Website: vppj.org

Sheriff's Office: 337-898-4401

Vernon

Emergency Management: 337-238-0815

Website: vernonso.org

Sheriff's Office: 337-238-1311

Washington

Emergency Management: 985-839-0434

Website: washingtonparishalerts.org

Sheriff's Office: 985-839-3434

Webster

Emergency Management: 318-377-7564

Website: websterparishla.org

Sheriff's Office: 318-377-1515

West Baton Rouge

Emergency Management: 225-346-1577

Website: wbrcouncil.org

Sheriff's Office: 225-343-9234

West Carroll

Emergency Management: 318-428-8020

Sheriff's Office: 318-428-2331

West Feliciana

Emergency Management: 225-635-6428

Website: wfpso.org

Sheriff's Office: 225-784-3136

Winn

Emergency Management: 318-628-1160

Website: winnparish.org

Sheriff's Office: 318-628-4611

Information from ready.nola.gov.

