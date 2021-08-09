Power is back in the French Quarter, but are people?

“I’m not saying it’s not difficult… it gives you a lot of hope for the future,” said Kolthoff.

NEW ORLEANS — Restaurants began re-opening their doors this week after power was restored in the French Quarter.

Café Du Monde President Jay Ramon called it a return to “normalcy” after winds from Hurricane Ida wiped out the Quarter’s electricity for days.

“It’s still, as you can see today, it’s very quiet. But it’s kind of like a chicken and an egg thing, something has got to get started, like finding suppliers that can stuff into the French Quarter, so it’s just a wheel you got to get started turning,” Ramon explained.

Despite the open sign, only a few seats were filled Wednesday afternoon. Those that were enjoying the beignets included Kristie Harmon of Missouri. She arrived this week as a volunteer nurse to help out at the VA Hospital but frequents New Orleans with her husband annually.

“It almost, it brings a tear to my eye to say the least because I’ve never seen it like this,” Harmon said.

It’s a familiar sight around the entire Quarter with empty sidewalks, and some businesses still boarded up. The City's Office of Business and External services is now asking residents and business owners to remove any plywood or other window coverings installed for the hurricane from their homes and buildings.

Abbott’s Frozen Custard owner Katie Kolthoff opened her doors on Sunday. She hopes as others follow suit, life will return naturally, as it did after the pandemic shutdown in 2020.

“I’m not saying it’s not difficult… it gives you a lot of hope for the future,” said Kolthoff.