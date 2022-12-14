Severe weather prompts school and government office closures, here is a list of closures near you

x
NEW ORLEANS — Several schools and parish government offices in the area are closed due to severe weather expected today. Here is a list of closures near you.

Editor’s Note: If your school or government office is closed and not listed here, please email us at webteam@wwltv.com

School Closures:

  • Saint James Parish Public Schools - CLOSED
  • Saint John the Baptist Parish Public Schools - CLOSED
  • Athlos Academy in Jefferson Parish - CLOSED
  • All other Jefferson Parish Public Schools will release students early and all after-school activities have also been canceled.
  • Only after-school activities are canceled at NOLA Public Schools.
  • Southern University at New Orleans campus is closed. Campus employees will work remotely.
  • St. Charles Parish Public Schools - CLOSED
  • Hancock County, MS Public Schools – CLOSED
  • Nunez Community College – VIRTUAL CLASSES

Government Office Closures:

  • St. John the Baptist - CLOSED
  • Ascension Parish - CLOSED
  • East Baton Rouge - CLOSED
  • East Feliciana - CLOSED
  • Iberville Parish - CLOSED
  • Lafayette Parish - CLOSED
  • Livingston Parish - CLOSED
  • Pointe Coupee Parish - CLOSED
  • St. Helena Parish - CLOSED
  • St. Landry Parish - CLOSED
  • St. Martin Parish - CLOSED
  • West Baton Rouge - CLOSED
  • West Feliciana Parish - CLOSED

