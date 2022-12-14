Severe weather prompts school and government office closures, here is a list of closures near you

Stay with WWL-TV for the latest information on the severe weather threat.

NEW ORLEANS — Several schools and parish government offices in the area are closed due to severe weather expected today. Here is a list of closures near you.

Editor’s Note: If your school or government office is closed and not listed here, please email us at webteam@wwltv.com

School Closures:

Saint James Parish Public Schools - CLOSED

Saint John the Baptist Parish Public Schools - CLOSED

Athlos Academy in Jefferson Parish - CLOSED

All other Jefferson Parish Public Schools will release students early and all after-school activities have also been canceled.

Only after-school activities are canceled at NOLA Public Schools.

Southern University at New Orleans campus is closed. Campus employees will work remotely.

St. Charles Parish Public Schools - CLOSED

Hancock County, MS Public Schools – CLOSED

Nunez Community College – VIRTUAL CLASSES

Government Office Closures:

St. John the Baptist - CLOSED

Ascension Parish - CLOSED

East Baton Rouge - CLOSED

East Feliciana - CLOSED

Iberville Parish - CLOSED

Lafayette Parish - CLOSED

Livingston Parish - CLOSED

Pointe Coupee Parish - CLOSED

St. Helena Parish - CLOSED

St. Landry Parish - CLOSED

St. Martin Parish - CLOSED

West Baton Rouge - CLOSED

West Feliciana Parish - CLOSED