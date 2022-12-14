Severe weather prompts school and government office closures, here is a list of closures near you

NEW ORLEANS — Several schools and parish government offices in the area are closed due to severe weather expected today. Here is a list of closures near you.
Editor’s Note: If your school or government office is closed and not listed here, please email us at webteam@wwltv.com
School Closures:
- Saint James Parish Public Schools - CLOSED
- Saint John the Baptist Parish Public Schools - CLOSED
- Athlos Academy in Jefferson Parish - CLOSED
- All other Jefferson Parish Public Schools will release students early and all after-school activities have also been canceled.
- Only after-school activities are canceled at NOLA Public Schools.
- Southern University at New Orleans campus is closed. Campus employees will work remotely.
- St. Charles Parish Public Schools - CLOSED
- Hancock County, MS Public Schools – CLOSED
- Nunez Community College – VIRTUAL CLASSES
Government Office Closures:
- St. John the Baptist - CLOSED
- Ascension Parish - CLOSED
- East Baton Rouge - CLOSED
- East Feliciana - CLOSED
- Iberville Parish - CLOSED
- Lafayette Parish - CLOSED
- Livingston Parish - CLOSED
- Pointe Coupee Parish - CLOSED
- St. Helena Parish - CLOSED
- St. Landry Parish - CLOSED
- St. Martin Parish - CLOSED
- West Baton Rouge - CLOSED
- West Feliciana Parish - CLOSED
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.