323K people in Louisiana get disaster food stamps after Ida

NEW ORLEANS — More than 323,000 people in Louisiana received emergency food stamps after Hurricane Ida struck southeastern parishes.

The Advocate reports the emergency aid was the second-largest distribution of food stamps in the history of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Only 2008′s Hurricane Gustav saw a greater use of the disaster food stamps. The U.S. Department of Agriculture relaxes its income rules to qualify people who otherwise make too much money to receive food stamps to help people recover from hurricanes.

The federal government distributed about $67 million to people after Hurricane Ida in the 25 parishes that were eligible. That's according to the state Department of Children and Family Services.

