Donations pour in as families take stock of what's left after Hurricane Laura

NEW ORLEANS — We are now beginning to learn the full scope of damage from Hurricane Laura.

The category 4 storm cut a path of destruction through southwest Louisiana, leaving thousands of families with a long road to recovery.

People in the New Orleans area are stepping up to help.

“Oh my goodness, they’ve lost everything, and my husband and I just felt like we needed to give back to them because they’ve been through so much,” said Molly Tahagan.

Tahagen was one of dozens of people who stopped by the Junior League headquarters in Uptown to drop off clothing and personal hygiene items.

The donations are destined for the Lake Charles area.

“It feels really good to give back and we’ve had so many people come through this morning, just wanting to help and it just shows how much New Orleans has that spirit of giving,” said Mary Liza Hartong from the Junior League.

It was the third day of a disaster relief drive at St. Catherine’s in Metairie.

We’re glad that we have St. Catherine, a place where we can go and donate all of our goods for people,” donor Nicole Bearb said. “We have waters. We have Gator Aids. We have diapers, wipes, hand sanitizer.”

The Catholic Church community has already filled up one 18-wheeler with donated items and supplies and is now packing a second large truck.

“Our community knows how to do this.” said Father Tim Hedrick. “They rally around the people that are in need and we’re just trying to do it again for Hurricane Laura.”

St. Catherine held similar relief drives for the 2016 flood in Baton Rouge and Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

“We sent two 18 wheelers to Baton Rouge,” Hedrick said. “In Hurricane Harvey, we sent six 18 wheelers to Houston and Beaumont.”

Fat Boy’s Pizza on Metairie Road is also taking donations and heading to Lake Charles on Wednesday to feed the Louisiana National Guard.

“We did dodge two bullets and unfortunately Lake Charles got hit hard and we’re there to support them.” Fat Boy’s owner Gabe Corchiani said.

The spirit of giving is great in the New Orleans area.

People now giving to the Hurricane Laura relief effort said with the 15th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina just two days ago, they certainly know what it’s like to be in need.

“We know how it feels to have nothing,” donor Daniel Mason said. “So, whatever we can give back, whatever we can do, that’s what we’ve got to do.”

Ninth-grader Millie Thompson from Lake Charles is grateful for the outpouring of support.

Thompson and her family are now staying with her grandparents in Metairie.

“A lot of people here have been through it because of Katrina, so I think that they know what it’s like and I think it’s really nice of them to pitch in and help out,” Thompson said.

