NEW ORLEANS — The National Weather Service in New Orleans issued freeze warnings across southeast Louisiana as temperatures are expected to dip into the 20s overnight Tuesday.

The following parishes and counties are under a hard freeze warning from 8 p.m. Tuesday until 8 a.m. Wednesday: Ascension, Livingston, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes as well Hancock, Harrison, Jackson and Pearl River counties.

A wind advisory is also in effect for those areas until 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Forecasters say sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24°F are expected. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive plants and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. This area could see freezing conditions for 9 to 13 hours, with a hard freeze for up to 8 hours.

Parishes south of Lake Pontchartrain are under a freeze warning from midnight to 8 a.m. Wednesday including Assumption, Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist and Terrebonne parishes. Freezing temperatures are expected inland in these parishes, however, temperatures will remain 32-35°F near the coast.

Gusty winds up to 40 mph could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may happen. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Stronger winds and high gusts may continue into the evening hours Tuesday near the south shore of Lake Pontchartrain into the downtown New Orleans area.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

