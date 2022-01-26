Family Gras music lineup includes Marie Osmond, Ann Wilson, Martina McBride

The weekend of parading and music is Jefferson Parish’s big weekend during Carnival.

METAIRIE, La. — Country music legend Martina McBride, 70s singing group Sister Sledge, pop and classical singer Marie Osmond and Ann Wilson of the 70s rock group Heart will headline Metairie’s Family Gras musical lineup February 18-20 at its original location outside of Lakeside Shopping Center.

The musical lineup and parade lineup were announced Wednesday at a press conference highlighting the return of parading to the parish after it was canceled in 2021 due to COVID.

“We’re going back to our roots,” said Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken.

Marie Osmond is best known for her duets with brother Donny Osmond as the pair ended a long-running residency in Las Vegas.

Sister Sledge is best known for their family hit "We Are Family," a classic song. Girl Named Tom was the recent winner of "The Voice," while Ann Wilson is expected to sing some classic Heart songs like "Barracuda" and "Magic Man."

Sunday's schedule is devoted, as has been tradition, to country music and McBride is certainly a big name for that purpose.

Here is the music schedule.