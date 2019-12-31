With 2020 right around the corner, New Orleanians are preparing to welcome the new decade in classic Louisiana fashion: Family, football and, of course, fireworks.

The annual festivities will impact driving, parking and more around the French Quarter, Central Business District and the Marigny starting Monday night and lasting until Thursday.

Events:

New Year's Eve (Tuesday, Dec. 31) firework shows are set for both New Orleans East and the French Quarter, according to Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

On New Year's Night, the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs play the No. 7 Baylor Bears in Mercedes-Benz Superdome for the 86th annual Sugar Bowl, sponsored by Allstate, at 7:45 p.m.

There are fan events around the Superdome and French Quarter leading up the game, including the Allstate Fan Fest and the Sugar Bowl Fan Jam, which kicks off at 4 p.m. in Champions Square on New Year's Day.

There's also a New Year's Eve Mardi Gras Parade on Tuesday that starts at 2:45 p.m. at Elysian Fields Avenue and Decatur Street in the Marigny.

On New Year's Eve night, an expanded firework display will take place in Joe Brown Park in the East at 8:30 p.m.

That will be followed by the traditional midnight fireworks show in the French Quarter along the Riverfront.

Both displays will be visible from 100-500 feet in the air, Cantrell said.

The mayor and other city officials will be at a designated viewing area for the early show at the Daughters of Charity Clinic (5630 Read Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70127) and invite the public to bring chairs to attend.

Cantrell said residents are encouraged to have viewing parties, and they should not illegally shoot off their own fireworks or guns.

"Due to the size of the displays, the immediate areas will be contained, secured and patrolled for safety," Cantrell said.

Musicians Usher and Sheryl Crow will perform outside the Jax Brewery parking lot on Decatur Street in the French Quarter on New Year's Eve as well, as part of the Allstate Fan Fest and Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020.

Traffic and Parking Restrictions:

City officials say to expect heavy vehicle and foot traffic around the Superdome and French Quarter. Several driving restrictions go into effect Monday night and will last through New Year's Day.

Starting overnight Monday (8 p.m. through 4 a.m.) and continuing through Wednesday (New Year's Day), only residents, employees, hotel guests and driving services will be allowed to drive in the French Quarter.

Police will stop and screen vehicles entering the Quarter from all sides (Canal, Decatur, Dumaine and N. Rampart streets) during those hours.

The same rules will apply to the Marigny on New Year's Eve from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. for the following streets:

Touro Street from Royal to Dauphine streets

Kerlerec Street from Dauphine to Chartres streets

Royal Street from Frenchmen Street to Esplanade Avenue

Chartres Street from Frenchmen Street to Esplanade Avenue

The following streets will be completely blocked off for vehicles starting from 8 p.m. until 4 a.m. starting Monday and continuing through Wednesday:

Bourbon Street from Canal to Dumaine streets

The 700 and 800 blocks of St. Ann, Orleans, St. Peter, Toulouse, St. Louis, Conti, Bienville and Iberville streets

From 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. overnight on New Year's Eve only, the 500 and 600 block of Frenchmen Street and Decatur Street from Dumaine to Canal streets.

There will be no parking on the following streets for the following times:

Overnight Monday through Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 6 a.m. 700-800 blocks of St. Ann, Orleans, St. Peter, Toulouse, St. Louis, Conti, Bienville and Iberville streets 800 block of Bourbon Street Canal Street from N. Claiborne Avenue to Convention Center Boulevard

Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Elysian Fields Avenue from Burgundy to N. Peters streets N. Peters Street from Esplanade Avenue to Dumaine Street Decatur Street from Dumaine to St. Philip streets

Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1 N. Peters Street from Conti to Canal streets Decatur Street from Dumaine to Conti streets

Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1 500-600 blocks of Frenchmen Street



RTA Changes:

Officials say to expect delays and detours of RTA buses and streetcars and ferries.

On New Year's Eve, buses and streetcars will operate on the Saturday service schedule, while ferries will operate on their normal weekday schedule.

The Algiers Point-Canal Street Ferry will extend service until 1:30 a.m. after the fireworks but will halt operations at 8 p.m. ahead of the fireworks show.

The Chalmette Ferry will stop service at 5:00 pm. The last trip from the West Bank will be at 4:30 pm. The last trip from the East Bank will be at 4:45 pm, officials said.

Normal ferry service resumes on New Year's Day at 6 a.m.

Buses and streetcars will operate on the Sunday service schedule on New Year's Day.

From the City of New Orleans:

"On New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, the Allstate Sugar Bowl Fanfest will cause delays on the 5, 10, 11, 16, 55, and Riverfront Streetcar.

The 5 and 55 will not service stops between Esplanade Avenue and Canal Street due to the festival. Riders should use the Riverfront Streetcar to access Canal Street.

During the Sugar Bowl parade (2 p.m. to 5 p.m.), there will be no streetcar service between the riverfront and Carondelet Street. All routes will return to their normal schedules on Jan. 2, 2020."

For more information, visit @NolaReady

