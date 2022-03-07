Asian meatball recipe from Chef Kevin Belton

NEW ORLEANS —
Asian Meatballs
Ingredients
Meatballs
- 1 pound ground pork
- 1/3 cup breadcrumbs, seasoned
- 1 egg, beaten
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 large green onions, divided, bottoms minced and tops sliced
- 2 Tbsp. soy sauce
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 1/4 tsp. ground ginger
- 1/4 tsp. kosher salt
Sauce
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup rice wine vinegar
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1/2 cup soy sauce
- 1 tsp. sesame oil
- 1 tsp. ground ginger
- 1/2 tsp. sriracha
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 1/3 cup honey
- 2 Tbsp. cornstarch dissolved in 2 Tbsp. water
Optional for Serving
cooked rice, sliced green onions, toasted sesame seeds
Directions
- In a bowl, add in pork, egg, garlic, minced green onion, soy sauce, ground ginger,bread crumbs, salt and pepper.
- Mix with your hands until combined. Don't overwork the meat.
- Place the bowl in the fridge for about 15 minutes to chill it.
- To prepare the sauce add vinegar, garlic, soy sauce, sesame oil, ginger, sriracha and brown sugar. Over med-low heat simmer until the sugar is dissolved.
- Stir in honey. Then add cornstarch mixture and the sauce will thicken. Remove from heat.
- Using a tablespoon, form your meatballs.
- Place into a skillet brushed with about 2 teaspoons of sesame oil over medium heat, carefully turning them to brown them on all sides.
- Pork meatballs should reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees for them to be cooked safely.
- Transfer meatballs to a paper towel-lined plate to remove excess grease.
- Clean your skillet.
- Place meatballs back in the skillet and pour the sauce over the top of them.
- Cover with a lid and heat on low until hot.
- Garnish with green onions and toasted sesame seeds if desired. Serve over prepared rice.
Cheesy Meatball Bites
Ingredients
- 1 8- oz can Pillsbury Crescent rolls
- 1 cup cheddar Jack cheese, shredded
- 1/2 cup marinara sauce
- 12 meatballs, frozen ones
Directions
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spray a regular sized muffin pan with non-stick spray.
- Unroll crescent dough. Separate into 2 large sections along the perforated edge.
- Cut each of the 2 large sections into thirds, then divide those sections down the middle, so that you have 12 squares total.
- Press each square into one of the muffin cups, doing your best to press down into the cup and somewhat up the edges.
- Spoon about 2 teaspoons of marinara sauce into the bottom of each crescent dough cup.
- Follow with a spoonful of cheddar Jack cheese.
- Place 1 meatball into the center of each cup.
- Spoon another bit of marinara sauce on top of the meatball, then finish with more cheese.
- Bake for 15-17 minutes, until crescent dough is golden brown and cheese is bubbling.
- Remove from oven. Let cool a few minutes, then remove each meatball bite from the muffin pan. Serve with additional marinara sauce, if desired.
