x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Food

Asian meatball recipe from Chef Kevin Belton

Chef Kevin has some Asian meatballs you can serve over rice and meatball bites.
Credit: Monica Pazmino

NEW ORLEANS —

Asian Meatballs

Ingredients

Meatballs

  • 1 pound ground pork 
  • 1/3 cup breadcrumbs, seasoned
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • 3  garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 large green onions, divided, bottoms minced and tops sliced
  • 2 Tbsp. soy sauce
  • 1/4 tsp. black pepper
  • 1/4 tsp. ground ginger
  • 1/4 tsp. kosher salt

Sauce

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup rice wine vinegar
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/2 cup soy sauce
  • 1 tsp. sesame oil
  • 1 tsp. ground ginger
  • 1/2 tsp. sriracha
  • 1/4 cup brown sugar
  • 1/3 cup honey
  • 2 Tbsp. cornstarch dissolved in 2 Tbsp. water

Optional for Serving

cooked rice, sliced green onions, toasted sesame seeds

Directions

  • In a bowl, add in pork, egg, garlic, minced green onion, soy sauce, ground ginger,bread crumbs, salt and pepper. 
  • Mix with your hands until combined. Don't overwork the meat. 
  • Place the bowl in the fridge for about 15 minutes to chill it.
  • To prepare the sauce add vinegar, garlic, soy sauce, sesame oil, ginger, sriracha and brown sugar. Over med-low heat simmer until the sugar is dissolved. 
  • Stir in honey. Then add cornstarch mixture and the sauce will thicken. Remove from heat.
  • Using a tablespoon, form your meatballs. 
  • Place into a skillet brushed with about 2 teaspoons of sesame oil over medium heat, carefully turning them to brown them on all sides. 
  • Pork meatballs should reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees for them to be cooked safely.
  • Transfer meatballs to a paper towel-lined plate to remove excess grease. 
  • Clean your skillet. 
  • Place meatballs back in the skillet and pour the sauce over the top of them. 
  • Cover with a lid and heat on low until hot.
  • Garnish with green onions and toasted sesame seeds if desired. Serve over prepared rice.

Cheesy Meatball Bites

Ingredients

  • 1   8- oz can Pillsbury Crescent rolls
  • 1 cup cheddar Jack cheese, shredded 
  • 1/2 cup marinara sauce
  • 12 meatballs, frozen ones

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spray a regular sized muffin pan with non-stick spray.
  • Unroll crescent dough. Separate into 2 large sections along the perforated edge. 
  • Cut each of the 2 large sections into thirds, then divide those sections down the middle, so that you have 12 squares total.
  • Press each square into one of the muffin cups, doing your best to press down into the cup and somewhat up the edges.
  • Spoon about 2 teaspoons of marinara sauce into the bottom of each crescent dough cup. 
  • Follow with a spoonful of cheddar Jack cheese. 
  • Place 1 meatball into the center of each cup. 
  • Spoon another bit of marinara sauce on top of the meatball, then finish with more cheese.
  • Bake for 15-17 minutes, until crescent dough is golden brown and cheese is bubbling. 
  • Remove from oven. Let cool a few minutes, then remove each meatball bite from the muffin pan. Serve with additional marinara sauce, if desired.

RELATED: Pistachio-crusted crispy chicken

RELATED: Recipe: Jamaican Curry Chicken by Chef Kevin Belton

In Other News

Live chicken becomes Slidell Popeyes mascot